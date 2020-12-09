Tamannaah Bhatia makes rare fashion faux pas; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Fashion thrives on experimentation, and of late actors have been going out of their comfort zones when it comes to style choices. While in most cases their experiments work really well, there are some moments when things do not go as planned. Case in point: Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actor was seen in a black one-shoulder sequin dress from designer Namrata Joshipura. The asymmetrical dress was styled with a crisp white shirt which, we feel, completely dampened the whole look. This was completed with hair tied in a neat hairdo.

Check out the pictures here.

Earlier, Mandira Bedi was seen in the exact same outfit. But unlike Tamannaah, she kept things clean and looked stunning. The look was completed with her characteristic sleek hairdo and a pair of stilettos. The way Mandira styled it brought out the stylish quotient of the outfit, something that was overwhelmed by the white shirt in the previous case.

Whose look do you like more?

