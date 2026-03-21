Tamannaah Bhatia shares a ‘personal style secret’ to elevate casual glam

How does Tamannaah Bhatia look put together and chic all the time? Certain tweaks and styling tips help her elevate even the most basic looks to something refined and poised. Taking to social media, the Stree 2 actor shared a personal style secret: “A touch of turquoise has a way of bringing a sense of casual glamour to jewellery”.

“Turquoise is one of those colours that has captivated jewellery lovers for centuries. Across eras and cultures, its unmistakable hue has always carried a certain magnetism — vibrant, optimistic, and instantly recognisable,” she shared on Instagram, adding that part of its enduring appeal is how universally flattering it is. Against every skin tone, turquoise seems to come alive in its own way.

From a styling perspective, Bhatia said that it also has a remarkable ability to soften jewellery. “When paired with gold — especially alongside diamonds — turquoise enamel breaks up the richness of the metal and brings a sense of ease to the composition,” she elaborated. The result is jewellery that still feels elevated and luxurious, but far more relaxed and effortless to wear every day.

In many ways, turquoise sits perfectly in that space between refinement and nonchalance — which is exactly where modern jewellery feels most at home. Inspired by the actor? If you too want to build your personal style, look no further — Mohit Nakra, assistant professor of fashion styling at Pearl Academy, helped us find our groove.

Part of its enduring appeal is its universal flattery. (Source: Instagram/@tamannaahfinejewellery) Part of its enduring appeal is its universal flattery. (Source: Instagram/@tamannaahfinejewellery)

Building personal style

Nakra believes we are navigating identity in a world that rewards familiarity. “It’s not that we lack personal style; it’s that algorithms reward the familiar.” Viral aesthetics like “clean girl” or “electric grandpa” go from niche to mainstream in weeks.

The key to finding what looks best on you? Instead of looking online, look offline and slow down. “You look local. You value story over scrollability.”

Whether it means reworking your dad’s kurta, rummaging through your grandmother’s trunk, or discovering a little-known Indian label that isn’t algorithm-approved. “Personal style starts where the trend ends. Look beyond the obvious. Remix something regional with something modern. Wear your story,” he said.

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Bhatia might have her style pat down, but she has a bunch of stylists to guide her. So what can you do?

“Start by asking- what are the styles or pieces you keep reaching for? Are there colours, cuts, or textures that reflect your energy? Maybe you are into 90s minimalism, or maybe you love the chaotic layering of Indian streetwear. Document your outfits. Save references. Comfort is always a good look. Consider why you buy what you buy and find meaning, stories and anecdotes in every piece of clothing. Look at designers or stylists, even pop culture icons, whose styling evolves but always feels personal, Nakra said. And remember, fashion isn’t just about what we wear, it’s about why we wear it.