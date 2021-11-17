scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
‘It’s glow time’: Tamannaah Bhatia channels old Hollywood charm in cocktail gown

The Baahubali star's look is timeless and chic. See pictures inside

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 17, 2021 5:30:49 pm
Tamannaah Bhatia style, celebrity fashionWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia looked red carpet ready in a silver green lamé gown with cape sleeves for an event in Hyderabad.

The actor shared her dazzling pics on Instagram with the caption: “It’s glow time #TooGlamToGiveADamn #shineon #glitterandglam”.

Tamannaah Bhatia style, celebrity fashion We love how she kept it simple yet extremely glamorous. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

The look was styled by Shaleena Nathani, the mastermind behind Deepika Padukone’s viral red carpet and airport looks.

ALSO READ |Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oodles of elegance in platinum bralette and wrap skirt
On-point make-up completed the chic look. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

The actor accessorised the Gauri and Nainika creation with earrings by Joolry and rings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She opted for a side parted low ponytail with classic bold lips to complete her truly ethereal look that channeled as much classic glam as contemporary chic.

Tamannaah Bhatia, celebrity fashion, Bright and colourful! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen in a fuchsia pink blazer that was teamed with a mustard yellow bustier top and black leggings. She accessorised this casual OOTD with layered necklace, golden hoops, heels, and a box clutch.

The actor has been experimenting with her style, never missing to score fashion points while making a statement with her ensembles.

