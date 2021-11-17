‘It’s glow time’: Tamannaah Bhatia channels old Hollywood charm in cocktail gown

Tamannaah Bhatia looked red carpet ready in a silver green lamé gown with cape sleeves for an event in Hyderabad.

The actor shared her dazzling pics on Instagram with the caption: “It’s glow time #TooGlamToGiveADamn #shineon #glitterandglam”.

We love how she kept it simple yet extremely glamorous. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) We love how she kept it simple yet extremely glamorous. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

The look was styled by Shaleena Nathani, the mastermind behind Deepika Padukone’s viral red carpet and airport looks.

ALSO READ | Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oodles of elegance in platinum bralette and wrap skirt

On-point make-up completed the chic look. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) On-point make-up completed the chic look. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

The actor accessorised the Gauri and Nainika creation with earrings by Joolry and rings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She opted for a side parted low ponytail with classic bold lips to complete her truly ethereal look that channeled as much classic glam as contemporary chic.

Bright and colourful! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bright and colourful! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen in a fuchsia pink blazer that was teamed with a mustard yellow bustier top and black leggings. She accessorised this casual OOTD with layered necklace, golden hoops, heels, and a box clutch.

The actor has been experimenting with her style, never missing to score fashion points while making a statement with her ensembles.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!