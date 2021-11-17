‘It’s glow time’: Tamannaah Bhatia channels old Hollywood charm in cocktail gown

November 17, 2021 5:30:49 pm
Tamannaah Bhatia looked red carpet ready in a silver green lamé gown with cape sleeves for an event in Hyderabad.
The actor shared her dazzling pics on Instagram with the caption: “It’s glow time #TooGlamToGiveADamn #shineon #glitterandglam”.
The look was styled by Shaleena Nathani, the mastermind behind Deepika Padukone’s viral red carpet and airport looks.
The actor accessorised the Gauri and Nainika creation with earrings by Joolry and rings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She opted for a side parted low ponytail with classic bold lips to complete her truly ethereal look that channeled as much classic glam as contemporary chic.
Prior to this, she was seen in a fuchsia pink blazer that was teamed with a mustard yellow bustier top and black leggings. She accessorised this casual OOTD with layered necklace, golden hoops, heels, and a box clutch.
The actor has been experimenting with her style, never missing to score fashion points while making a statement with her ensembles.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-