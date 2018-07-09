Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to ace the monochrome look

Tamannaah Bhatia looked lovely in this monochrome ensemble. (Source: Tamannaahspeaks/Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia looked lovely in this monochrome ensemble. (Source: Tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)

Monochrome seems to be the flavour of the season. We recently saw Taapsee Paanu wearing a monochrome sheer top and a sequin skirt from the label Sameer Madan but sadly she failed to impress us. However, Tamannaah Bhatia did quite an amazing job in a tiered dress from Curated Closet. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was completed with a black belt cinched at the waist.

Bhatia had started this year on a high fashion note in a black Amit Aggarwal gown. We loved the beautiful off-shoulder number with the designer’s signature metallic work on it. The actor was given a dewy- fresh sheen along with smokey eyes and nude lips by Sonia Jain, while hairstylist Aliya Shaikh rounded off the actor’s look with a sleek hairdo.

She had also managed to impress us in a lime green anarkali by Neeta Lulla. The outfit had lovely white flowers stemming from the hem of the opulent ghera of the tulle anarkali, and it kind of created an illusion of a fresh garden. The outfit was teamed with a tulle dupatta.

