Tamannaah Bhatia looks pretty in midnight blue ruffle sari but her blouse steals the show

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been consistently impressive with her fashion choices. The actor was recently spotted looking radiant in a midnight blue ruffle sari from the designer Babita Malkani. Styled by Sukriti Grover, what really elevated the look was the sequin blouse. The look was all kinds of classy and understated.

The look was brought together with hair tied in a bun and earrings from Mozaati.

The hint of glitter on the eyes and the understated make-up worked really well.

Here are all the times she nailed her looks.

What do you think of her recent look?

