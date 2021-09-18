scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Tamannaah Bhatia looks pretty in midnight blue ruffle sari but her blouse steals the show

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was all kinds of classy and understated.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 18, 2021 9:40:26 pm
Tamannaah Bhatia, Tamannaah Bhatia photos, Tamannaah Bhatia recent photosTamannaah Bhatia knows how to nail her looks. (Photo: Sukriti Grover/Instagram)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been consistently impressive with her fashion choices. The actor was recently spotted looking radiant in a midnight blue ruffle sari from the designer Babita Malkani. Styled by Sukriti Grover, what really elevated the look was the sequin blouse. The look was all kinds of classy and understated.

The look was brought together with hair tied in a bun and earrings from Mozaati.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The hint of glitter on the eyes and the understated make-up worked really well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

 

Here are all the times she nailed her looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

 

What do you think of her recent look?

