Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oodles of elegance in platinum bralette and wrap skirt

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her distinct style. The actor regularly experiments with her fashion choices, and impresses on most occasions.

She did it yet again, as she looked striking in a Rudraksh Dwivedi ensemble which consisted of a sequin strappy bralette teamed with a velvet wrap skirt with thigh-high slit. The look was styled with hair tied in a knot and muted make-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was classy and extremely easy to replicate. We dig how it was subtle yet supremely glamorous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Lets check out some other striking looks of the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!