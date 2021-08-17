‘Too glam to give a damn’: Tamannaah Bhatia is a bona fide fashion diva

Tamannaah Bhatia has an impeccable sense of fashion and she never shies away from experimenting with her sartorial choices. She has an enviable style and carries almost every outfit with grace and perfection. It was no different when she steeped out recently — as always, stealing the show, one look at a time.

Tamannaah was a vision to behold in a body-hugging black embellished dress by designer Kommal Sood that she wore for MasterChef Telugu. With a deep plunging neckline and square back cut, the dress accentuated the actor’s svelte frame. Keeping the look balanced, she went for minimal accessories and makeup, letting her outfit do all the talking. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was rounded off with her hair styled in a vintage fashion.

Prior to this, the actor was seen acing a beautiful ruched dress from Sadhvi Suri’s collection. With a mix of body-hugging top and flared bottom, the look was a perfect combination of edgy and chic. She teamed the look with matching heels and wavy hair. However, she decided to ditch and opted for nude makeup to complete the look.

Earlier, Tamannaah had made a statement in this stunning Rocky Star dress. She left everyone impressed in this embellished floral bodycon dress that featured a keyhole neck and waist cuts. Her makeup, that included shimmery eye shadow and lots of mascara, amped up her look further. Her hair was styled in a wavy ponytail and she completed the look with dainty earrings and heels.

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in this bodycon dress. (Source: PR handout) Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in this bodycon dress. (Source: PR handout)

Which is your favourite look?