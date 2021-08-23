Tamannaah Bhatia gives fashion goals in faux leather dress; see pics

If you are looking for a hassle-free yet chic party outfit, you can take inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia‘s latest look.

The actor, who will soon be seen in Netflix film Plan A Plan B, opted for a simple faux leather midi dress from the label Rocky Star. The body-hugging, full-sleeves dress accentuated her figure really well.

Do you know how much the outfit costs? On perniaspopupshop.com, the dress costs Rs 14,744.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was perfectly balanced with just a gold link chain necklace from Valliyan, and a Misho ring. The actor paired the outfit with embellished black pumps from Christian Louboutin.

She completed the look with smokey eyes, black nail paint and a nude lip shade. Her middle-parted hair was neatly tied into a ponytail. Her hair and makeup were done by Pompy Hans.

Overall, Tamannaah sported a fine mix of oomph and elegance, without going over-the-top. What do you think of the look?