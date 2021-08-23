scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Tamannaah Bhatia gives fashion goals in faux leather dress; see pics

The actor opted for a simple faux leather midi dress from the label Rocky Star

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 11:40:46 am
tamannaah bhatiaWhat do you think of Tamannaah Bhatia's latest look? (Source: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)

If you are looking for a hassle-free yet chic party outfit, you can take inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia‘s latest look.

The actor, who will soon be seen in Netflix film Plan A Plan B, opted for a simple faux leather midi dress from the label Rocky Star. The body-hugging, full-sleeves dress accentuated her figure really well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Do you know how much the outfit costs? On perniaspopupshop.com, the dress costs Rs 14,744.

Also Read |Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia shares go-to morning ritual to reduce face puffiness

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was perfectly balanced with just a gold link chain necklace from Valliyan, and a Misho ring. The actor paired the outfit with embellished black pumps from Christian Louboutin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

She completed the look with smokey eyes, black nail paint and a nude lip shade. Her middle-parted hair was neatly tied into a ponytail. Her hair and makeup were done by Pompy Hans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VALLIYAN jewellery (@valliyan)

Overall, Tamannaah sported a fine mix of oomph and elegance, without going over-the-top. What do you think of the look?

