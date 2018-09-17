We like how Tamannaah Bhatia added a risque vibe to a bland black gown

Do you like Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent look? (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram) Do you like Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent look? (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

When it comes to her sartorial choices, Tamannaah Bhatia is usually very experimental. Recently, we saw the actor take a detour and cosy up in the safety of black. For her appearance, she picked a one-shouldered gown from the shelves of designer Nadine Merabi. While it was a simple piece, the sharp and edgy cuts gave it a risque feel and we like the effect.

Stylist Sanjana Batra kept it easy in the accessory department and cinched the actor’s waist with a metal studded belt. For the make-up, the actor opted for a nude palette and rounded out her look with side-parted hair and transparent heels.

Check the pictures here.

Prior to this, the Rebel actor turned heads in a lime anarkali piece from designer Neeta Lulla. It had huge gorgeous white flowers stemming from the hem of the opulent ghera of the tulle Anarkali, giving the appearance of a fresh garden, while the bodice had glittery sequins beaded in wave patterns. The actor teamed her outfit with a matching dupatta and we think she looked pretty.

The actor kept it easy in the accessory department with a bracelet in one hand and complimented her attire with green strappy sandals. She rounded out her look with dewy makeup and middle-parted soft curls. Bhatia has been very experimental with colours lately and most of her attempts have turned out pretty well just like the ones mentioned above.

Which was your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd