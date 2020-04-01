Taking cues from Bollywood for better indoor gym gear

So we tried to dig out some old pictures of these celebrities to get some inspiration for perfect gym gear. (Designed by Gargi Singh) So we tried to dig out some old pictures of these celebrities to get some inspiration for perfect gym gear. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

As we all know, Bollywood gym looks are a thing. Be it mature actors, starlets or even spouses of actors, paparazzi is big on their gym outings. While everyone is currently practising self-isolation and doing workouts at home — such as Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone — before the Covid-19 outbreak, Instagram feeds were replete with images of Maliaka Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, etc, on their gym outings.

So we tried to dig out some old pictures of these celebrities to get some inspiration for perfect gym gear. Take a look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika in her gym gear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika in her gym gear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika wearing gym leggings. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika wearing gym leggings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malika is kinda OG of – ‘the gym looks’. Before this trend was even a trend, her gym looks were always on point and compelled us to workout. Mostly seen in tights and gym pants, which is normally a high-waist well-fitted pant paired with a matching sports bra, she is at times also seen in shorts paired with a sports bra and tank top over it.

Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor is a pilate girl. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jahnvi Kapoor is a pilate girl. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi outside her gym. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi outside her gym. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi mostly wears shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi mostly wears shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Ghost Stories actor is an official pilates girl and is mostly seen in all kinds of shorts paired with either a sports bra or loose crop-top. Her toned legs are proof of why pilates has been a workout favourite among fitness enthusiasts.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput outside her gym. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput outside her gym. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her gym wear is simple yet trendy. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Her gym wear is simple yet trendy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The mother of two is ultimate fitness goals for every woman who is struggling to cope up with life’s demands and achieve a fit body. While she is not regular with her gym outings, she is known to favour healthy lifestyle choices, though her gym looks are equally inspiring.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya outside her gym. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya outside her gym. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her gym gear also has denim pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Her gym gear also has denim pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her gym looks are super casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Her gym looks are super casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The SOTY 2 actor likes to have her gym pants on along with a loose t-shirt. If you are someone who doesn’t feel comfortable in shorts, this look is apt.

Sara Ali Khan

her gym looks mostly comprises of colour shorts and loose crop top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) her gym looks mostly comprises of colour shorts and loose crop top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She had an amazing transformation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She had an amazing transformation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor suffers from PCOD. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor suffers from PCOD. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara is very regular with her workouts. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara is very regular with her workouts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just like Janhvi, Sara is also a pilate girl (Source: Varinder Chawla) Just like Janhvi, Sara is also a pilate girl (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just like Janhvi, Sara is also a pilates girl and her gym looks mostly comprise of coloured shorts and loose crop-tops. She is rarely seen in leggings, sports bra and jacket, but when she does she looks equally smart.

