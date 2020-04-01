Taking cues from Bollywood for better indoor gym gear

As we all know, Bollywood gym looks are a thing. Be it mature actors, starlets or even spouses of actors, paparazzi is big on their gym outings. While everyone is currently practising self-isolation and doing workouts at home — such as Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone — before the Covid-19 outbreak, Instagram feeds were replete with images of Maliaka Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, etc, on their gym outings.
So we tried to dig out some old pictures of these celebrities to get some inspiration for perfect gym gear. Take a look.
Malaika Arora
Malika is kinda OG of – ‘the gym looks’. Before this trend was even a trend, her gym looks were always on point and compelled us to workout. Mostly seen in tights and gym pants, which is normally a high-waist well-fitted pant paired with a matching sports bra, she is at times also seen in shorts paired with a sports bra and tank top over it.
Janhvi Kapoor
The Ghost Stories actor is an official pilates girl and is mostly seen in all kinds of shorts paired with either a sports bra or loose crop-top. Her toned legs are proof of why pilates has been a workout favourite among fitness enthusiasts.
Mira Rajput
The mother of two is ultimate fitness goals for every woman who is struggling to cope up with life’s demands and achieve a fit body. While she is not regular with her gym outings, she is known to favour healthy lifestyle choices, though her gym looks are equally inspiring.
Ananya Pandey
The SOTY 2 actor likes to have her gym pants on along with a loose t-shirt. If you are someone who doesn’t feel comfortable in shorts, this look is apt.
Sara Ali Khan
Just like Janhvi, Sara is also a pilates girl and her gym looks mostly comprise of coloured shorts and loose crop-tops. She is rarely seen in leggings, sports bra and jacket, but when she does she looks equally smart.
