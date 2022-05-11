scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Takeaway coffee cups to hot air balloons, bizarre handbags that are also pieces of art

Eccentric and artistic fashion accessories have been a staple that keep surfacing, leaving us perplexed and questioning whether we can ever really understand fashion and its myriad trends

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 8:50:37 pm
Lizzo Mini handbagLizzo carried a mini Valentino bag at the American Music Awards 2019 (Photo: Lizzobeeating/ Instagram)

Fashion is as important a cultural aspect as fine arts and literature. It offers a reflection of the times we are living in and our collective mood. For example, during the core lockdown months of 2020 when the world was reeling under surging Covid-19 cases, fashion presentations from the world over reflected the grim mood and the mundaneness of staying in isolation, at home.

When the world started to take slow and gradual steps toward a new normal, we saw a splash of colours, experimentation with silhouettes, and a comeback of glimmer which signified hope and optimism for a better future. We also saw designers pushing limits and venturing into the arbitrary, abstract, and surreal, as evident in some of the accessories we have seen of late.

But, eccentric and artistic fashion accessories have been a staple that keeps surfacing in collections from design houses around the world, leaving us perplexed and questioning whether we can ever really understand fashion and its myriad trends.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Here are some of the most bizarre handbags which blur the lines between art, daily objects, and fashion accessories.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Louis Vuitton’s ambassador and member of BTS, V posed with a coffee cup takeaway bag which has chains around the mouth of the cup. What can it hold? A takeaway coffee cup itself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Judith Leiber (@judithleiberny)

Judith Leiber’s fantastical couture bags have Miley Cyrus‘ approval. And why not? They are embellished, pretty, and eccentric in every possible way. Proof? This hot air balloon-shaped bag.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moschino (@moschino)

This hamburger-imitating handbag is unbelievably close to the real ones. It’s sequined, which means it is the perfect arm candy for every party to turn every head.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kate spade new york (@katespadeny)

Kate Spade’s sparkly pizza-shaped bag is bound to make you hungry!

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo really brought that bag with that outfit to the AMAs in 2019. The humour of this ensemble, a big, ruffled, flirty Valentino custom one-shoulder dress with that tiny bag, also Valentino, no bigger than a centimeter is highly impressive.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GIVENCHY (@givenchyofficial)

Givenchy’s collaboration with American artist Josh Smith for its Spring Summer ’22 collection saw some interesting turns for this esteemed -Italian luxury fashion house. The milk bottle ‘bag’, pumpkin-shaped slings with Halloween art are proof enough.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olympia Le-Tan (@olympialetan)

Olympia Le-Tan, whose book clutch bags have made their way to Cardi B’s wardrobe, launched this milk carton bag with the text ‘The Best Milk Ever’, and we think it’s super innovative.

