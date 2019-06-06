Take cues from these Bollywood celebrities for your college wardrobe

With the admission process on in full swing, students are busy applying to the various colleges and universities of their choice. While college plays a pivotal role in helping one decide their future, it also comes with its share of fun, friends and memories. Another thing that gets students excited about college is not having to wear a uniform like school, and that they can experiment with their looks.

But if you are confused about what to wear to college, we have you covered. Take some fashion inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities and impress your friends with your style.

Ananya Pandey, who has often impressed us with her chic looks, likes to keep her overall look fuss-free. The Student of the Year 2 actor was recently seen nailing a black denim skirt with a regular black t-shirt and sports shoes. You too can opt for a similar look, which is simple yet trendy. Also, you can never really go wrong with black.

We like how Kriti Sanon also likes to keep her looks simple. Pairing a floral white kurta with a pair of palazzo pants, the actor looked lovely recently. A white dupatta, Kolhapuri chappals, and a sling bag completed her look. You too can opt for a similar look which is perfect to beat the summer heat.

You can also opt for a look similar to what Suhana Khan was spotted wearing recently. She opted for a pair of white jeans which was teamed with a white t-shirt. She broke the monotony of her look with a black belt and a lovely pair of footwear. You can opt for a bright pair of footwear in case you wish to add colour to your look.

Actor Taapsee Pannu’s latest look, we feel, is perfect to wear on the first day of college. Spotted in a sheer white shirt with cutout detailing paired with denim joggers, the actor looks elegant. Just like her, you too can opt for a braided hairstyle to complete the look.

Whose look do you like best?