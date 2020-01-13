Taimur Ali Khan has started setting fashion goals already; check out these pics

Here’s how paparazzi’s favourite, Taimur, is slowly becoming a trendsetter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Here’s how paparazzi’s favourite, Taimur, is slowly becoming a trendsetter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The fanfare around him is constant and other than the inherent good looks, he sways the nation’s hearts with his adorable interactions with the paparazzi. It isn’t much of a surprise then that Taimur Ali Khan, the much-adored star kid is also setting fashion goals. After all, he’s the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan, a true fashionista herself.

Without a doubt, he’s the talk of the town for his fashion statements. From crisp royal kurtas to cute little denim shorts and boots, Taimur has donned them all.

Scroll down below for some awwsome fashion goals.

For Choti Diwali, junior Pataudi was seen teaming up crocs with ethnic wear. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) For Choti Diwali, junior Pataudi was seen teaming up crocs with ethnic wear. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Choti Diwali, Taimur Ali Khan was seen being his cutest self in this printed kurta teamed with off-white cotton pajamas. And honestly, we do not know anybody who can pull off Indian wear with crocs the way he does!

We really like the chunky sneakers and olive green jacket. Oh! that smile too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We really like the chunky sneakers and olive green jacket. Oh! that smile too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Every time we call mini Pataudi cute, it’s basically an understatement. He looks adorable in this olive green jacket teamed with denims and chunky blue sneakers. The cold weather is setting in and if you want your kids to still be their fashionable selves then go for jackets in bright colours.

Boots for the airport? We say yes to that fashion statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Boots for the airport? We say yes to that fashion statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On his way to Delhi recently, Taimur was seen twinning with his mother in boots. Their chic airport look had us crushing and wanting to get a pair of winter boots as well. While mum Kareena teamed her denim and jacket with tan-brown high top boots, she made sure her son doneed brown boots too. Oh, and let’s not forget the ‘I Love Mom’ sweatshirt that he wore with his jeans to complete his look. Completely proves he is a mama’s boy.

During Diwali too, Taimur stayed just as stylish as his parents. High on glamour, he was dressed in a custom Raghavendra Rathore ethnic suit just like father Saif Ali Khan. This was complemented with a pale yellow kurta, white pajamas, and a khaki Nehru jacket. Check out the third picture on the post given above.

Taimur looks charming in this graphic t-shirt. Known to frequently don them, they can never go out of style when it comes to kidswear. Not even adults can slay graphic tees like the little ones do. Also, Taimur’s t-shirt only makes us go aww!

Love Taimur’s chic style statement? Let us know in the comments below.

