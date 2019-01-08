Tabu shows us how to play up a white shirt and look gorgeous in it

There is no denying that Tabu has a charm of her own. The actor just delivered a compelling performance in Andhadhun and now, she is winning hearts with her sartorial choices. Recently, the actor shared pictures of herself posing in a white shirt and red pants from Rahul Jhangiani’s label, and we think she looked gorgeous.

Styled by Astha Sharma, the look was accentuated with a beautiful tousled hairdo, soft smokey eyes and nude lips. What we love is the simplicity of her look. Can’t get better than this!

Prior to this, the actor was seen turning heads in a Benarasi silk brocade lehenga from Raw Mango at the Kolkata Film Festival. Styled by Karishma Shaikh, the look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun and bright red lipstick.

She, however, had disappointed us in the past while promoting Andhadhun. In one of the looks, she stepped out in a bright yellow and blue separates by Payal Khandwala. Styled by Shaikh, the bright ensemble looked nice on her but we feel she could have gone easy on the accessorises.

While promoting, she was also seen in a white and blue striped maxi dress. The make-up as well as the hairdo did not go quite well with the outfit. We think the look was too dull.

What do you think of her sartorial choices?