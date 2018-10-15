Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

The many experiments of Andhadhun actor Tabu

Even though she is not known for having a superb sense of style, Tabu still manages to impress us with her looks from time to time. However, her recent appearances are a complete letdown.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2018 1:13:51 pm

Tabu, Payal Khandwala, Payal Khandwala tabu, tabu fashion Tabu experimenting with her fashion choices. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

On the fourth day of the recently concluded Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019, Tabu walked the ramp for Assamese designer Sanjukta Dutta in a ‘mekhela chadar’. The dark-hued sari had red and pink handwork all over it. We think she cut a striking figure in the traditional Assamese outfit. The actor somehow manages to do that even off the ramp on most occasions. But her appearances during Andhadhun promotions were disappointing.

When she stepped out in a white and blue striped maxi dress, we felt she could definitely do better – even with her hair and make-up.

ALSO READ | Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week: Tabu, Athiya Shetty, Yami Gautam sizzle on the ramp on Day 4

Check some of the pictures here.

Tabu, Payal Khandwala, Payal Khandwala tabu, tabu fashion Tabu in a maxi dress.

Tabu, Payal Khandwala, Payal Khandwala tabu, tabu fashion Tabu during Andhadhun promotions.

Tabu, Payal Khandwala, Payal Khandwala tabu, tabu fashion Tabu with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Prior to this, the Drishyam actor was spotted wearing a bright ensemble by Payal Khandwala. Stylist Karishma Shaikh went with bright yellow and blue separates. Wearing her hair up, she rounded out the look with a silver choker, some statement rings and bracelets and juttis from Fizzy Goblet. We think there was a lot going on here and she failed to pull it off.

Do you like her latest sartorial choices?

