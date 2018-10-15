The many experiments of Andhadhun actor Tabu

Tabu experimenting with her fashion choices. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

On the fourth day of the recently concluded Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019, Tabu walked the ramp for Assamese designer Sanjukta Dutta in a ‘mekhela chadar’. The dark-hued sari had red and pink handwork all over it. We think she cut a striking figure in the traditional Assamese outfit. The actor somehow manages to do that even off the ramp on most occasions. But her appearances during Andhadhun promotions were disappointing.

When she stepped out in a white and blue striped maxi dress, we felt she could definitely do better – even with her hair and make-up.

Check some of the pictures here.

Tabu in a maxi dress.

Tabu during Andhadhun promotions.

Tabu with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Prior to this, the Drishyam actor was spotted wearing a bright ensemble by Payal Khandwala. Stylist Karishma Shaikh went with bright yellow and blue separates. Wearing her hair up, she rounded out the look with a silver choker, some statement rings and bracelets and juttis from Fizzy Goblet. We think there was a lot going on here and she failed to pull it off.

Do you like her latest sartorial choices?

