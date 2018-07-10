Tabu is a picture of elegance in this bright pink Payal Khandwala ensemble

Tabu was recently spotted wearing a lovely bright ensemble by Payal Khandwala. Tabu was recently spotted wearing a lovely bright ensemble by Payal Khandwala.

One of the most celebrated actors of recent times, Tabu is also known for her elegance and it transcends to the way she dresses up. Not really the one to disappoint, the actor was recently spotted wearing a lovely bright ensemble by Payal Khandwala. Styled by Mohit Rai, the wide legged trouser was paired with a crisp white shirt and layered with a matching waterfall shrug. The look was rounded out by gold earrings and lovely kohlapuris by Aprajita Toor.

In the past, Tabu has shown us how to ace ethnic style on a number of occasions. Remember when she stepped out looking lovely in a heavily embroidered blue jacket kurta by Anita Dongre. Styled by Niharika Bhasin, the outfit was accessorised with an elegant bracelet and lovely, statement earrings. We loved her in it.

What can’t be denied is that Tabu mostly manages to make an outfit her own. Whether it is a blue-hued lehenga with intricate silver embroidery from the house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla or the sheer sari she had worn, she always stands out.

Tabu in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation. Tabu in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation.

Tabu almost always aces the ethnic look. Tabu almost always aces the ethnic look.

The actor, who has given some commendable and powerful performances in the past in films like Haider, Maqbool was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again and we cannot wait to see her on screen again.

