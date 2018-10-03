Tabu and Huma Qureshi pick the same Massimo Dutti dress; see pics

Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 3, 2018 6:02:45 pm
Huma Qureshi, Tabu, AndhaDhun, Massimo Dutti, Huma Qureshi latest pics, Tabu latest pics, Neha Dhupia baby shower, Huma Qureshi updates, Tabu updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Tabu (L) and Huma Qureshi were seen donning the same Massimo Dutti dress. (Source: yashrajfilmstalent; iamhumaq/ Instagram)
When two celebrities are seen sporting the same outfit, a comparison between them is inevitable. Recently, Tabu and Huma Qureshi were seen wearing the same Massimo Dutti dress and we think both of them looked lovely.

The V-neckline, midi-length blue outfit featured long sleeves and tie-detailing at the waist. While Tabu wore it for the promotions of AndhaDhun by pairing it with silver flats, Qureshi picked a pair of pink stilettos. Tabu also accessorised her outfit with statement earrings and rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette and side-swept wavy hairdo. Meanwhile, the Jolly LLB 2 actor opted for dark-shaded lips, well-defined eyes and a sleek hairstyle.

Take a look at the pictures:

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Who wore this Zimmermann dress better?

Speaking of fashion face-offs, a few days ago we also saw three Bollywood stars wearing a Zimmermann dress from the designer’s Resort 2018 collection. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Malaika Arora were seen in a beige, embellished, plunging neckline mini but the question is: who wore it better?

While Bhatt paired it with silver heels and added an extra element to her look with a crown braid and beachy waves hairdo, Kapoor opted for beige strappy heels. She styled her hair into beautiful waves and went with deep smokey eyes and nude lips. Meanwhile, Arora, who was the first one to sport the outfit paired it with grey heels and rounded off with bold red lips, dewy make-up and a neat ponytail.

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt was seen posing at the party. (Source: File Photo)

What do you think about Tabu and Qureshi in the blue dress? Let us know in the comments below.

