We love Taapsee Pannu’s quirky style, but this time she fails to impress

Taapsee Pannu could not ace the quirly style this time around. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu could not ace the quirly style this time around. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu’s affinity for quirky fashion choices and experiments need no retelling. In the past the actor has worn sari with trousers and with her effortless style even managed to make pyjama-styled pantsuit look great. However, it seems like this time the actor has gone a bit too far. Pannu has been keeping busy promoting her latest film Soorma and was recently spotted wearing a monochrome sheer top that was teamed up sequin skirt from the label Sameer Madan.

Flashing that dazzling smile, the actor does look pretty but we do not know what to make of the outfit. It is just too cluttered and the black outline on it looks jarring. Although we quite liked the white sneakers and the nude makeup she rounded out her look with.

Taapsee Pannu’s love for quirky fashion is well known. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu’s love for quirky fashion is well known. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu’s look failed to impress us this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu’s look failed to impress us this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu was busy promoting her latest film, ‘Soorma’. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu was busy promoting her latest film, ‘Soorma’. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, while promoting a film Pannu had stepped out wearing a cake dress by Vidhi Wadhwani from the Autumn Winter 17/18 collection. Needless to say she looked adorable. However we could not help but admire the ribbons in the dress. A blue ribbon was cinched at the waist while a white one was used to tie her hair into a messy ponytail.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd