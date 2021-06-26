Taapsee Pannu to Vivek Oberoi, celeb airport looks are all about comfort and style

Updated: June 26, 2021 12:47:04 pm
Comfort has become a travel favourite for most celebrities who are now being occasionally spotted at the airport. It is yet another week and more celebrities are travelling and that too in style! They are prioritising comfortable outfits, keeping intact their safety armour–the mask.
From comfortable athleisure wear to chill denim — check out the latest styles:
Vivek Oberoi
Actor Vivek Oberoi was seen in a black t-shirt which he teamed with a navy blue jacket and grey joggers.
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari kept it chic in a plain white fitted t-shirt and paired it up with light blue denim and sports shoes.
Tapsee Pannu
Tapsee Pannu was snapped at the airport in a pair of grey pants and a white peplum top. Keeping things chic and comfortable, she paired it with a sling bag and white sneakers. We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks.
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani was seen in a black t-shirt which he teamed with comfortable joggers and white sneakers.
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chouhan was spotted rocking her airport look. Pairing ripped denim with a white crop top, she looked stunning. She rounded it up with an orange handbag and white sneakers.
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya stepped out in a funky outfit which consisted of a black t-shirt paired with red track pants and a black jacket. He completed the look with white sneakers and a shoulder bag which we liked a lot!
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan was seen at the airport wearing a fitted red full-sleeved t-shirt which she paired with denim and slippers. We like how the look was kept fuss-free.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh was spotted wearing patterned denim with a cool black t-shirt, which she tucked in. She completed the look by pairing it with a black sling bag and white sneakers.
-