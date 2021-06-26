Taapsee Pannu to Vivek Oberoi, celeb airport looks are all about comfort and style

Which airport look is your favourite? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Comfort has become a travel favourite for most celebrities who are now being occasionally spotted at the airport. It is yet another week and more celebrities are travelling and that too in style! They are prioritising comfortable outfits, keeping intact their safety armour–the mask.

From comfortable athleisure wear to chill denim — check out the latest styles:

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi kept things casual. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vivek Oberoi kept things casual. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Vivek Oberoi was seen in a black t-shirt which he teamed with a navy blue jacket and grey joggers.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Tiwari was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Tiwari kept it chic in a plain white fitted t-shirt and paired it up with light blue denim and sports shoes.

Tapsee Pannu

We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tapsee Pannu was snapped at the airport in a pair of grey pants and a white peplum top. Keeping things chic and comfortable, she paired it with a sling bag and white sneakers. We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani kept things comfortable and subtle. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Bijlani kept things comfortable and subtle. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Bijlani was seen in a black t-shirt which he teamed with comfortable joggers and white sneakers.

Sonal Chauhan

We really liked the ripped denim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We really liked the ripped denim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonal Chouhan was spotted rocking her airport look. Pairing ripped denim with a white crop top, she looked stunning. She rounded it up with an orange handbag and white sneakers.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya looked comfortable in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Vaidya looked comfortable in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya stepped out in a funky outfit which consisted of a black t-shirt paired with red track pants and a black jacket. He completed the look with white sneakers and a shoulder bag which we liked a lot!

Zareen Khan

We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Zareen Khan was seen at the airport wearing a fitted red full-sleeved t-shirt which she paired with denim and slippers. We like how the look was kept fuss-free.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted wearing patterned denim with a cool black t-shirt, which she tucked in. She completed the look by pairing it with a black sling bag and white sneakers.