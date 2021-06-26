scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Latest news

Taapsee Pannu to Vivek Oberoi, celeb airport looks are all about comfort and style

We dug out some eye-catching airport looks to realise that comfort dressing has become a trend

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 26, 2021 12:47:04 pm
vivek oberoi, taapsee pannuWhich airport look is your favourite? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Comfort has become a travel favourite for most celebrities who are now being occasionally spotted at the airport. It is yet another week and more celebrities are travelling and that too in style! They are prioritising comfortable outfits, keeping intact their safety armour–the mask.

From comfortable athleisure wear to chill denim — check out the latest styles:

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi kept things casual. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Vivek Oberoi was seen in a black t-shirt which he teamed with a navy blue jacket and grey joggers.

Shweta Tiwari

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Shweta Tiwari Shweta Tiwari was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Tiwari kept it chic in a plain white fitted t-shirt and paired it up with light blue denim and sports shoes.

Tapsee Pannu

Tapsi Pannu We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tapsee Pannu was snapped at the airport in a pair of grey pants and a white peplum top. Keeping things chic and comfortable, she paired it with a sling bag and white sneakers. We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks.

Also Read |Taapsee Pannu in a sari and sneakers in Moscow

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani Arjun Bijlani kept things comfortable and subtle. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Bijlani was seen in a black t-shirt which he teamed with comfortable joggers and white sneakers.

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan We really liked the ripped denim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonal Chouhan was spotted rocking her airport look. Pairing ripped denim with a white crop top, she looked stunning. She rounded it up with an orange handbag and white sneakers.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya Rahul Vaidya looked comfortable in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya stepped out in a funky outfit which consisted of a black t-shirt paired with red track pants and a black jacket. He completed the look with white sneakers and a shoulder bag which we liked a lot!

Zareen Khan

Zarin Khan We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Zareen Khan was seen at the airport wearing a fitted red full-sleeved t-shirt which she paired with denim and slippers. We like how the look was kept fuss-free.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted wearing patterned denim with a cool black t-shirt, which she tucked in. She completed the look by pairing it with a black sling bag and white sneakers.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood birthdays, Arjun Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and siblings, Arjun Kapoor family, Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor, indianexpress.com
Arjun Kapoor birthday: A look at the actor’s adorable bond with siblings

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 26: Latest News

Advertisement