Taapsee Pannu makes a case for sustainable fashion in this upcycled Banarasi dress

With the growing awareness around the menace of fast fashion on the environment, sustainable fashion is finally getting mainstream with celebrities and fashion enthusiasts making conscious fashion choices. The latest to make heads turn in an upcycled piece of clothing is actor Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee, who is known to be vocal about raging social and political issues, let her outfit do the talking this time. Making a case for sustainable fashion, the actor stepped out in an upcycled Banarasi dress for her recent appearance in Filmfare OTT Awards.

Looking elegant as ever, she wore a multicoloured off-shoulder Banarasi dress with a corset bodice and frock bottom from designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan’s latest vibrant boho collection.

The dress features “upcycled Banarasi panels from our previous collections in modern smart silhouettes,” the designer wrote.

Keeping the look minimal and chic, she accessorised it with just a pair of heavy golden studs. Taapsee wore her hair in a french-braided bun and added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.

What do you think about this sustainable yet stylish look?

