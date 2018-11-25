Taapsee Pannu gives us some major ethnic goals in this lovely sari

Toggle Menu
Taapsee Pannu was recently awarded with the Best Actress Award at Jashn E Yougistan went for all ethnic at the occasion. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the actor looked lovely in an intricately embroidered beige sari from the label Lajjoo C.

Taapsee Pannu was recently awarded with the Best Actress Award at Jashn-E-Yougistan. (Source: Devki Bhatt/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu is known for her impeccable performances as well as her quirky fashion choices. The Manmarziyaan actor was recently awarded the Best Actress Award at Jashn -E-Yougistan and she picked ethnic wear for the occasion. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the actor looked lovely in an intricately embroidered beige sari from the label, Lajjoo C. And while the sari was gorgeous, we could not look away from the checkered full sleeve blouse. It went extremely well with the sari and added a fun element to the entire ensemble.

The look was rounded with lovely gold earrings and hair neatly parted at the side. Needless to say, she left us very impressed.

The actor’s sartorial choices have evolved and every time she steps out, she ensures that the fashion police sit up and take notice. We had loved the beautiful black Nishka Lulla Mehra dress that she had donned for an event. The outfit, with puffed sleeves  had tiny embellishments all over it and Pannu carried off very well. Styled by Bhatt, we had also liked the lace belt detailing. Wavy hairdo, thickly-lined eyes and dewy make-up palette completed the look.

She had also pulled off the royal blue dress by Urvashi Joneja with elan. Styled by Bhatt again, the outfit looked lovely on her and was completed with a pair of silver-pointed heels. Her hair tied in a bun and minimal make-up completed the look.

What do you think of her current look?

 

