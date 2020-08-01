Taapsee Pannu turns 33: We need to talk about how pretty she looks in a sari

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Taapsee Pannu, Devki Bhatt/Instagram, APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Taapsee Pannu, Devki Bhatt/Instagram, APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Taapsee Pannu is one of the few female actors who experimented with saris long before it was in vogue. Usually styled by Devki Bhatt, the Manmarziyaan actor looks lovely in them and never shies away from treading the path less known. Don’t take our word for it. Instead, check it out yourself.

For the screening of her movie Thappad, the actor had stepped out in a pink knotted blouse. This was styled with a lovely white sari from Kanelle. The interesting bit is that she had earlier worn the knotted blouse as a crop top and teamed it with a pair of jeans.

In another instance, she was seen in an Abhinav Mishra ensemble which was styled with a halter neck top. We really liked the quirky hairdo the look was completed with.

She was also seen looking stunning in this sari which was teamed with a top that could also work as a standalone crop top. Her curls worked perfectly with the look.

She can also go traditional and an evidence of this was when she stepped out in this gorgeous sari styled with a full-sleeved blouse.

We really liked this look of hers where she was seen in this intricately embroidered beige sari from the label, Lajjoo C. This was teamed with a checkered full sleeve blouse. The look was accessorised with traditional gold earrings.

She can also do quirky, and do it very well. Case in point: this interesting sari from the label Aapro. This pre-draped sari was teamed with a shirt and accessorised with a waist belt.

