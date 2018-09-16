Taapsee Pannu shows us how to nail an all-pink attire with subtle grace

Taapsee Pannu was attending an event in Delhi. (Source: Afashionistadiaries/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu was attending an event in Delhi. (Source: Afashionistadiaries/Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan has just released and the film has been receiving some positive reviews for its compelling performances. Taapsee Pannu, the leading lady, is also being much applauded. Apart from winning hearts with her acting credibility, the actor has also managed to impress us with her rather quirky sartorial choices.

Recently, the actor was spotted at an event in Delhi and she looked absolutely lovely in a Pankaj and Nidhi ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki B, Pannu was seen wearing a pink top and a skirt. The plain top was teamed with red pencil skirt with pink embroidery. The actor pulled off the two block colours rather well and we love the ruffled sleeves of the top that added a dramatic element to the look. Hair coiffed into soft curls and nude make-up completed the look.

Prior to the official release of the film, it was screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and even there Pannu had managed to impress us with her sartorial choices. Styled by Devki again, she was spotted wearing a crystal-encrusted, ruffle tiered dress from Vineti Bolaki. The look was accessorised with a pair strappy heels and earrings from Azotiique. It was rounded out with nude make-up and a wavy hairdo. Needless to say, she made quite a statement in that dress and looked absolutely ravishing.

Pannu has been quite experimental with her fashion choices and although at times they do not impress, it is always interesting to see the actor not following the herd.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

