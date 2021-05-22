Taapsee Pannu looks striking as she features on the cover of a fashion magazine

What do you think of her looks? (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

Over the years, Taapsee Pannu has created a distinct style for herself. The same was reflected as she posed for the cover of fashion magazine Vogue for the May- June 2021 issue. She was seen in a lot of sequins, having fun while at it.

In one of the pictures, she dazzled in a sequin slip dress from designer Manish Malhotra. The golden outfit was accessorised with semi-precious stone set earrings from the label Tara Fine Jewellery. The look was completed with wet hair neatly pulled back. Check out the photo here.

In another instance, she was seen in fringe sequin jacket from Malhotra. The details really deserve your attention as it was brought together with hair pulled to a bun and a lot of kajal.

In the interview, a snippet of which was shared in the caption, the actor spoke about her growing up years in Delhi and how regular it was. “I had the most regular childhood in Delhi. We had no pocket money, we shopped twice a year (and never without a good haggle) and we never changed homes. We studied and worked hard,” she said.

“I am the modern young woman. My roles represent that. People should be able to relate to my character,” she was further quoted.

The looks shared by Vogue India on their Instagram profile are as eclectic as they can get. The actor is seen in monochrome looks, a knitted Prabal Gurung dress and embellished blouses paired with black ruffle skirt.