Taapsee Pannu’s boho chic look failed to work

Taapsee Pannu has not just evolved as an actor but has also made a name for herself among Bollywood fashionistas. Often seen pulling off chic looks, Pannu has learnt the art of keeping it simple yet stylish. However, this time, she completely missed the mark.

For an event, the Pink actor picked a Shruti Sancheti creation. The beige coloured flared pant that came with a thigh-high slit was paired with a floral white shirt and nude heels. Styled by Devki B, her hair was pulled up in a wispy ponytail.

Prior to this, Pannu was seen attending a FICCI event in Lucknow in white co-ordinated separates by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi. Her stylist Devki B smartly teamed it with white heels and pulled her hair in a neat top knot.

The Manmarziyaan actor was also spotted at an event in Delhi in a Pankaj and Nidhi ensemble. The plain top was teamed with a red pencil skirt featuring pink embroidery.

The actor pulled off the two block colours rather well and we love the ruffled sleeves of the top that added a dramatic element to the look. Hair coiffed into soft curls and nude make-up completed the look.