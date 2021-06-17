Taapsee Pannu is vacationing in Moscow, in a sari and sneakers

June 17, 2021 8:00:25 pm
Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying her time in Moscow with her sister Shagun. The duo has been sharing pictures from their vacation on social media and we just cannot get enough of them. In the recent photos, the Thappad actor can be seen really raising the style bar by donning a sari! She looked lovely in an indigo handprinted sari styled with a contrasting yellow block printed blouse.
The look was pulled together with hair tied in a bun and accessorised with shades and a sling bag.
Sharing a picture, she wrote, “You, me and the beauty!”
Check out some pictures and stories below.
The best part about the look was that she kept it extremely comfortable by pairing the six yards with sneakers.
The actor has often worn saris and given them a unique twist. Here’s proof
What do you think of her recent looks?
