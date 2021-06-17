scorecardresearch
Taapsee Pannu is vacationing in Moscow, in a sari and sneakers

In her recent photos, the actor can be seen in an indigo handprinted sari styled with a contrasting yellow block printed blouse

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2021 8:00:25 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying her time in Moscow with her sister Shagun. The duo has been sharing pictures from their vacation on social media and we just cannot get enough of them. In the recent photos, the Thappad actor can be seen really raising the style bar by donning a sari! She looked lovely in an indigo handprinted sari styled with a contrasting yellow block printed blouse.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a bun and accessorised with shades and a sling bag.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, “You, me and the beauty!”

Check out some pictures and stories below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu looked lovely in a sari. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

The best part about the look was that she kept it extremely comfortable by pairing the six yards with sneakers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Taapsee Pannu teamed it with sneakers. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu was seen in a cotton sari. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

The actor has often worn saris and given them a unique twist. Here’s proof

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

What do you think of her recent looks?

