Taapsee Pannu looks like a dream in this metallic golden dress by Michael Kors

Taapsee Pannu was recently seen gracing the cover of Grazia India magazine’s January issue. Clad in a metallic outfit from Michael Kors, the actor set temperatures soaring. Her ensemble which included crushed silk bell sleeves blouse, and a matching flowy silk skirt gave party wear vibes.

Styled by Pasham Alwani, she accessorised her outfit with a Zara suede belt and colourful tie-up ﬂats from Hermes. Minimal make-up and a sleek hairdo complemented her look well.

Just like contemporary outfits, the Manmarziyaan actor can pull off traditional attires with equal grace. While attending the Jashn-E-Yougistan Awards, she picked a sari for the occasion. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the actor looked lovely in an intricately embroidered beige sari from the label, Lajjoo C.

While the sari was gorgeous, we could not look away from the checkered full sleeve blouse she teamed it with. It looked extremely good with the sari and added a fun element to the entire ensemble.

Prior to this, the Naam Shabaana actor opted for a beautiful black-coloured Nishka Lulla dress that featured puff sleeves and had tiny embellishments all over it. We think Pannu carried it off very well.

What do you think of Pannu’s latest look?