Taapsee Pannu gives lessons on how to ace the contemporary look; see pics

Taapsee Pannu recently turned heads at the photoshoot for her upcoming film Badla. For the event, she wore an olive and black outfit with belt detailing and looked rather lovely.

Taapsee Pannu nails the contemporary look. (Source: AP, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Taapsee Pannu is known for her high style quotient, and has impressed the fashion police time and again. Proving it once again, the Pink actor was recently seen turning heads at a photoshoot for her upcoming film Badla in New Delhi on February 26.

For the occasion, Pannu wore an olive and black outfit with belt detailing. The long-sleeved outfit featuring floral embellishments near the shoulders was accessorised with statement silver earrings, a pair of spectacles and black heels. Hair tied into a bun and subtle make-up complemented the look well.

Taapsee Pannu was spotted at the photoshoot of her upcoming movie Badla. (Source: AP)

Earlier, Pannu was seen looking lovely in a long blue sleeveless dress from Vedika M’s Spring-Summer’19 collection. The look, curated by celebrity stylist Devki, was kept elegant and chic. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings, which we think went really suited the Soorma actor. Bold red lips, winged eyeliner and hair curled into natural waves complemented the look.

The actor was also spotted giving a twist to formal wear, when she wore a monotone outfit which had an asymmetrical top with high low detailing. The Amrich outfit was teamed with a sleek black belt and a pair of black heels. Subtle make-up and hair tied in a bun rounded out the look.

What do you think of her latest look?

