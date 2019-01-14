Taapsee Pannu knows how to keep her style statement elegant; here’s proof

Taapsee Pannu, known for her versatile style and high fashion quotient, was recently seen turning heads at an event in Mumbai. For the occasion, she chose to go for a blue long dress from Vedika M’s Spring-Summer’19 collection. The look, curated by celebrity stylist Devki, was kept elegant and chic.

Pannu accessorised her outfit with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings and we think it went really well with the look. Bold red lips, winged eyeliner and hair curled into natural waves complemented her look well.

Giving a twist to regular formal wear, the Soorma actor wore a monotone outfit which had an asymmetrical top with high low detailing. The Amrich outfit was teamed with a black sleek belt and a pair of black heels. While her make up was done in regular earthy tones, she rounded off her look with hair in a side parted neat bun.

Prior to this, she appreared on the cover of Grazia India magazine’s January issue. Clad in a metallic outfit from Michael Kors, the actor set temperatures soaring. Her ensemble which included crushed silk bell sleeves blouse, and a matching flowy silk skirt gave party wear vibes.

Styled by Pasham Alwani, she accessorised her outfit with a Zara suede belt and colourful tie-up ﬂats from Hermes. Minimal make-up and a sleek hairdo complemented her look well.

Just like contemporary outfits, the Manmarziyaan actor can pull off traditional attires with equal grace. While attending the Jashn-E-Yougistan Awards, she picked a sari for the occasion. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the actor looked lovely in an intricately embroidered beige sari from the label, Lajjoo C.

What do you think if the actor’s latest look?