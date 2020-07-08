Make way for Taapsee Pannu in ethnic wear

Here’s some fashion inspiration for you straight from the actor’s wardrobe. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s some fashion inspiration for you straight from the actor’s wardrobe. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Taapsee Pannu needs no introduction. The actor has already made waves with her strong on-screen performances in movies like Thappad and Saand Ki Aankh. Just like her roles on the silver screen, Taapsee loves to experiment with her style as well. And though she turns heads almost every time she steps out, we love most her in ethnic wear.

That is because she does not settle for the basics, and always adds a statement element to her looks which takes it many notches higher. Ahead, take a look at these pictures as sheer proof of the above statement.

Taapsee looked graceful in this cream coloured kurti set from Amrich. The asymmetrical Anarkali-like kurti was paired with straight-cut striped pants and a matching cropped jacket, which added an Western touch. The look was completed with a chunky oxidised silver choker.

For the screening of her movie Thappad, she had stepped out in a pink knotted blouse styled with a lovely white sari from Kanelle. Fun fact, the actor was later spotted in a pair of jeans which was styled with the same top! “Taapsee is someone who likes to stand by social causes — be it her work or in her personal life, so she wasn’t apprehensive. We are clearly voicing our opinion to promote reuse and repurposing of outfits,” her stylist, Devki B had told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.

She looked lovely in a sari by Abhinav Mishra which was styled with a halter neck top. She took her look to next level by opting for a braided hairstyle and keeping her accessories and makeup minimal. The look was brought together with white sneakers, proving that she prefers comfort over fashion.

First things first, we are in love with the actor’s blouse. It could be a standalone top or even mixed and matched with a skirt or denims from your wardrobe. Overall, the look had a very bohemian look. We like how the look was accessorised with just a pair of silver jhumkis.

Taapsee stole the show in this bright coloured sari styled with a full-sleeved blouse which added a regal touch to the overall look. Keeping it simple with a middle-parting bun, we like how she went for a generous dose of kohl.

What do you think about her looks?

