Taapsee Pannu’s obsession for fusion continues in this deconstructed kurti

Taapsee Pannu seems to be fairly busy these days. Apart from promoting Soorma, she was also spotted at the trailer launch of her latest film Mulk. And with her latest appearance, she exhibited her love for quirky outfits yet again. She was spotted in a deconstructed blue kurti and teamed it with white churidar from Abraham and Thakore.

Styled by Devki B, the look indeed is quite interesting. We quite like the belt clinched at the waist that keeps the outfit together. Nicky Rajani kept the makeup minimal and the hair neatly tied in a bun added a nice touch to the ensemble. She rounded out the look with a small bindi and silver earrings.

Taapsee Pannu cuts a pretty picture in this deconstructed kurti. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu cuts a pretty picture in this deconstructed kurti. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, the Naam Shabana actor impressed onlookers in the white androgynous piece she donned. Created by designer Mohammed Mazhar, it featured a blazer-inspired bodice, with folds of a maxi falling the rest of the way. Going for the fusion look, the accessories were chosen accordingly. The statement earrings from Masaya Jewellery served the purpose well. The actor rounded out the look with defined brows, dewy make-up, black bindi and neutral lips.

She, however, does not always get it right. While promoting her latest film Soorma, she was recently spotted wearing a monochrome sheer top. It was teamed with a white dress from the label Sameer Madan. The outfit seemed too cluttered and the black outline on it looked jarring.

Taapsee Pannu in a Sameer Madan dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu in a Sameer Madan dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

