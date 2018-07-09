Taapsee Pannu’s refreshing take on androgynous style checks all the right boxes

Taapsee Pannu combines a blazer with a maxi dress and we think her fusion combo rocks. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Taapsee Pannu combines a blazer with a maxi dress and we think her fusion combo rocks. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Taapsee Pannu’s love for quirky style and fusion is no secret, and while the actor tries to bring about a change every time she steps out, they don’t always work well. However, this time the Naam Shabana actor did catch our attention in a layered maxi lapel dress. The white androgynous piece created by designer Mohammed Mazhar featured a blazer-inspired bodice, with dainty folds of a maxi falling the rest of the way.

Stylist Devki B tried to bring a fusion vibe to the attire and the statement earrings from Masaya Jewellery did the job well. With defined brows, dewy make-up, neutral lips and a small black bindi, the actor rounded out her look nicely.

Earlier, we had seen the actor step out in a Sameer Madan off-shoulder white mini with a sheer neckline and sleeves. Flashing that dazzling smile, the actor did look pretty but the outfit was just too cluttered and the black accents on it looked jarring. Although we quite liked the white sneakers and the nude make-up she rounded out her look with.

Taapsee Pannu in a Sameer Madan dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu in a Sameer Madan dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu’s outfit was just too confusing. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu’s outfit was just too confusing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

