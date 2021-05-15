Airport Fashion: Amyra Dastur to Taapsee Pannu, celebs show how to ace ethnic looks

Updated: May 15, 2021 12:16:22 pm
As travel restrictions continue due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrities have been unable to travel. This week, we decided to revisit some of our favourite airport looks where celebs donned ethnic wear. These looks are chic, elegant and comfortable for travelling, and we hope you recreate them when you travel next.
Taapsee Pannu
It was only a month ago that Taapsee Pannu was spotted in a kurti set with palazzo-like pants featuring floral prints in blue. The look was completed with a baby pink printed headband and a mask with a chain.
Rhea Chakroaborty
She kept it simple in a light colour kurti with floral detailing which was styled with flowing palazzo pants. Going for a smokey eyeliner, the look was teamed with a pair of silver flats.
Erica Fernandes
Last week, Erica Fernandes was seen in a bright red kurti set. The straight-cut kurti was styled with flowing ankle-length pants. Adding to the look, she styled the outfit with a pair of maroon flats and a basic brown tote.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur was spotted last month in a light pink Kurti with lace pants and embellished juttis. Keeping it simple, the actor ditched makeup and instead opted for a pair of basic teardrop earrings.
Amyra Dastur
Amyra Dastur was seen in an all-white anarkali at the start of this month. The look was completed with silver flats and oxidised silver earrings.
