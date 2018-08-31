Manmarziyan promotions: Taapsee Pannu takes us on a mini fashion tour with her latest looks

From flared pants to frill tops, take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s latest style. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) From flared pants to frill tops, take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s latest style. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Known for her experimental sartorial choices, Taapsee Pannu has served as an inspiration to many fashion enthusiasts. Of late, the actor, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Manmarziyan has been seen giving us memorable style moments.

Wearing a pair of yellow pleated, flared trousers teamed with a blue crop top from Madsam Tinzin, the actor kept her style game right on point. Stylist Devki Bhatt accessorised her outfit with a pair of mojris, statement earrings and a bracelet. Well-defined eyes and an updo rounded off her look well.

Dressed in a light blue shirt dress, teamed with a brown knotted belt, Pannu kept her look simple. Strappy heels and statement earrings completed her look.

Pannu made a lovely style statement in a striped skirt teamed with a high neck, black top and matching boots. However, we wish she would have avoided the silver neckpiece.

Clad in a pair of olive green pants from Massimo Dutti teamed with a floral print, frill top by Pallavi Jaipur, the Judwaa 2 actor looked impressive. Thickly-lined eyes, dewy make-up palette and a curly hairdo completed her look.

Another interesting look that we came across was of the actor in a Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti outfit. A strappy and flared crop top teamed with blue dhoti-styled pants made for a nice fusion wear. Silver earrings and a matching necklace added oomph to her look.

