Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Manmarziyan promotions: Taapsee Pannu takes us on a mini fashion tour with her latest looks

Manmarziyan promotions: Taapsee Pannu takes us on a mini fashion tour with her latest looks

Taapsee Pannu, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Manmarziyan has been seen giving us memorable style moments. From frill tops to flared trousers, let's take a look at her latest style file.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2018 3:21:09 pm
Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu latest news, Taapsee Pannu latest photos, Taapsee Pannu updates, Taapsee Pannu Manmarziyaan, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news From flared pants to frill tops, take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s latest style. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Related News

Known for her experimental sartorial choices, Taapsee Pannu has served as an inspiration to many fashion enthusiasts. Of late, the actor, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Manmarziyan has been seen giving us memorable style moments.

Wearing a pair of yellow pleated, flared trousers teamed with a blue crop top from Madsam Tinzin, the actor kept her style game right on point. Stylist Devki Bhatt accessorised her outfit with a pair of mojris, statement earrings and a bracelet. Well-defined eyes and an updo rounded off her look well.

Dressed in a light blue shirt dress, teamed with a brown knotted belt, Pannu kept her look simple. Strappy heels and statement earrings completed her look.

Pannu made a lovely style statement in a striped skirt teamed with a high neck, black top and matching boots. However, we wish she would have avoided the silver neckpiece.

Clad in a pair of olive green pants from Massimo Dutti teamed with a floral print, frill top by Pallavi Jaipur, the Judwaa 2 actor looked impressive. Thickly-lined eyes, dewy make-up palette and a curly hairdo completed her look.

Another interesting look that we came across was of the actor in a Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti outfit. A strappy and flared crop top teamed with blue dhoti-styled pants made for a nice fusion wear. Silver earrings and a matching necklace added oomph to her look.

Which look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Watch Now
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement