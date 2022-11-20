Sydney Sweeney’s recent red carpet look featured metallic breast plate and a black gown; see pics

To say that Sydney Sweeney is a trendsetter would be an understatement. The ‘Euphoria‘ star has not only become successful, she has also garnered a huge fanbase worldwide. While there is a lot of chatter about her outfits and red carpet appearances, Sweeney can pull off pretty much anything, and she does it with a certain pizazz that is unique to her.

Recently, at GQ Awards, Sweeney donned a rather futuristic look. What made our jaws drop was her bold choice of a silver metallic breast plate. Worn like a corset, the plate matched her eyeliner, silver jewellery and black nails layered with silver shards, looking like a cracked mirror. To complete the look, she wore a black gown; the black and silver combination made her stand out.

Sweeney kept her makeup understated with nude lips and subtle eyebrows — except for her thick black and silver liner and lots of mascara that made her expressive eyes pop even more. The nails added more dimension to her entire look, and her matching silver earrings accentuated her face.

She received a lot of positive comments on her posts, from Camila Coelho, who wrote, “DOLL🖤”, to many others saying things like “METALLIC ICON 🔪” and “#superstar”.

Sweeney recently sported a ballet-core look that got a lot of her fans excited. In a soft pink ballerina dress, stockings and pointy ballet shoes, she looked like a dream. What stood out about that look were her fluffy soft pink rose sleeves.

Needless to say, we’re excited to see what look she will serve next when she graces the red carpet.

