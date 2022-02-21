The sweater vest is back for turn-of-season fashion; here’s how you can style it

In the spirit of the return of everything ’80s, especially the nostalgia, it seems like a garment piece that we saw in our fathers’ wardrobes is inching its way back into turn-of-the-season fashion, that too with approval from the IT girls of this era.

The humble and unpretentious sweater vest is slowly but steadily making a comeback, and supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner seem to be enthusiastically onboard, if not responsible for bringing on this trend tide.

If you are itching to try some nostalgia fashion without going as far as a full-on Y2K outfit, take cues from these celebrities to style the sweater vest as winter bows out from various parts of the country:

One of the biggest supporters and ambassadors of the sweater vest comeback is Bella Hadid, who has sported it on multiple occasions — in different styles but with the same streetstyle swag. For a night-out with friends, Bella wore a Marc Jacobs Crazy Daisy Vest in bright orange styled with a white long shirt and oversized checked blazer. She completed the look with a pair of baggy denims, a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag, and stacked her accessories with necklaces and rings for the ultimate ‘cool girl’ look.

Emma Chamberlain took the sweater vest to the poolside in this super cute, colour-coordinated outfit with her multi-coloured, striped, cropped sweater vest teamed with a mini handkerchief-like skirt that she wore with a beaded belt and a simple neckpiece.

Another proponent of the sweater vest, Kendall Jenner, known for her impeccable sense of street style, styled hers with a white shirt and a pair of high-waisted khaki trousers. Old-school loafers and a Burberry shoulder bag completed her back-to-school look.

Dua Lipa helped us see how the sweater vest, versatile and fun as it is, can also be styled for a colourful beach look. She wore her green sweater vest with a strawberry graphic on it over a floral printed bikini set along with a knit bucket hat.

