Swastika Mukherjee’s Instagram: Come for her cool hairdo, stay for her gorgeous saris

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

You might have seen Swastika Mukherjee in Dil Bechara; and while her acting prowess was applauded by all, her fashion choices also deserve your attention. Her cool hairdos and even cooler wardrobe, which includes tonnes of saris, has our heart. Here are some instances.

Swastika looked pretty in this lovely cotton sari. We especially dig the crop top that she styled as a blouse.

In the next two looks, she gives serious old-world vibes replete with long lashes, winged eyeliner, and nath. In both instances, she styled her hair in a bun.

One sari tip that the actor gives is styling them with quirky blouses. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her wearing lovely saris and making them even better by pairing with unconventional blouses. Need proof? Check out the look below:

She stunned in this sheer sari. The hairdo added to the edgy look, and of course the dark lipstick she rounded it with.

The actor looked stunning in this yellow and red sari. This was teamed with a red blouse and accessorised with statement earrings.

Which is your favourite look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd