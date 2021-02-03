scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Swara Bhasker shows us how to wear a sari in peak winter; see pics

We love the simple yet super chic style!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 10:50:34 am
swara bhaskar jnu to bollywoodWhat do you think about her look? (Photo: Swara Bhasker/ Instagram)

Who doesn’t love a sari? The piece of fabric is so versatile that you can team it with absolutely anything! Which is why it does not come as a surprise that many have also started ditching the blouse and pairing the six yards with shirts, crop tops, jackets and even shrugs.

The latest celebrity to jump onto this trend is Swara Bhasker who recently showed us the best possible way to style a sari in winters. God knows how much we needed this hack because sari lovers will agree how much we miss wearing one in the cold season.

Take a look below to get the details of her ensemble.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
She paired the look with a kantha sari. (Photo: Swara Bhaskar/ Instagram)

The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures captioning them, “Yepp.. that would be a turtle-neck from Zara, and my mom’s kaanthaa work sari! 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ It’s winter.. whatever keeps you warm!”

The turtleneck was the perfect replacement for a blouse. (Photo: Swara Bhaskar/ Instagram)

The actor paired a warm white turtleneck with a beautiful cream kantha stitched sari. She kept it very simple and completed the look with a neat bun and jewellery from Amrapali.

READ |Konkona Sensharma didn't have a matching blouse with her sari, here's what she did
Would you like to recreate her look? (Photo: Swara Bhaskar/ Instagram)

For makeup, she went for a flawless base with kohl-rimmed eyes and red lips.

The key to acing this look is to go all out with your jewellery, just like the Tanu Weds Manu actor did. You could also carry a shawl on the side to add more warmth and oomph to your traditional look!

