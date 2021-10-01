The fashion award goes to Swara Bhasker for giving a blazer the most unconventional makeover

The most rewarding bit about fashion is how much one can play around with it. Also, the smallest accessory — a waist belt or bowtie — can revamp the whole look. But looks like all of this is too conventional for Swara Bhasker, as she recently did something unique and we are yet to get over the stunning results!

The Veere Di Wedding actor just took a blazer and wore it as a dress — that, too, the front at the back and vice versa. Styled by Priyanka Yadav, she was seen in a black blazer with fringe detailing from designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Sharing pictures, the actor wrote, “They say when you are powerful you can do what you want.. We do that anyway! Like turning a blazer into a dress.. Hain na Pri Freebee?!” referring to her stylist.

The actor teamed it with black boots and completed the look with a messy hairdo. The smokey eyes and nude make-up palette elevated the look further.

Prior to this, she had opted for a gold and green Raw Mango sari that looked pretty on her as she styled it with a sleek hairbun.

What do you think of her look?

