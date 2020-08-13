Flesh promotions: Swara Bhasker keeps it bright in a ‘summery number’

Swara Bhasker is all set to come to the small screen with the series, Flesh. And as part of the promotions, she was recently spotted in an ensemble from the label, Little Things. We quite liked the bright yellow top with interesting sleeves which was paired with matching straight pants. The look was accessorised with statement earrings and rounded off with the wet hair look.
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
Kicking off #promotions for my upcoming webseries #flesh on @erosnow in this happy summery number! 🌻🌻🌻 Outfit: @littlethingstudio Shoes: @needledust Jewellery: @tribebyamrapali Styled by: @dibzoo Make up: @manjarisinghofficial Hair: @jatingrover09 #backtowork #erosnow #swarabhasker #swarabhaskar
The actor does an equally impressive job with her choices when it comes to ethnic outfits. We dig her lehengas and saris. Here are some looks.
View this post on Instagram
CANNOT get over how gorgeous this Kashmiri Kaani weave sari is! Yousuf Bhai from Anantnag in Kashmir roams the big cities of india and visits the houses of his clients and buyers carrying humble bags filled to the brim with the most exquisite weaves and delicate pashminas.. even as his home is in a communication lockdown. Let’s take a moment to ask ourselves why when we enjoy Kashmiri food, Kashmiri spices, Kashmiri textiles, Kashmiri Holidays, Kashmiri kahwa.. why are we so indifferent to Kashmiri people and their lived experiences?!? #wearecomplicit #guiltyshopper Jewelry: @tribebyamrapali @amrapalijewels Make up: @saracapela Hair: @latadsouza_hairstylist
View this post on Instagram
Wedding ready!!! All set for #MalooWedsPhiloo in Outfit: @jade_bymk Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @dibzoo Make up: @snehajrathi @beautybysnehajrathi Hair: @stylistsony Pics: @jaipur_ka_batman Assisted by: @jojo_wheelie #shaadiseason #shaadi #jadebymonicaandkarishma #indianwedding #fashion #indianfestivewear
