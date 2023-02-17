Swara Bhasker keeps it simple and elegant in her mother’s red sari for wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker left everyone surprised on Thursday after she announced her wedding to Samajwadi Party’s state youth president Fahad Ahmad. Sharing a video on Instagram which depicts their love story, Swara wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

On Friday, she shared new pictures and captioned the post saying, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi.”

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct

Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

For her court marriage, Swara wore a red sari featuring a sleek gold and pearl embellished border. She paired the elegant six yards with an elbow-length beige blouse featuring a square neckline and intricate golden embroidery on the sleeves. To accessorise this subtle yet extremely pretty look, she wore a pearl choker, earrings, a matching maang tikka, and gold bangles.

Swara and Fahad tied the knot recently (Source: PR handout) Swara and Fahad tied the knot recently (Source: PR handout)

With her hair left open in a middle partition, she added the finishing touches with a green bindi, a pink lip colour, kohled eyes, slightly blushed cheeks, and her illuminating smile.

ALSO READ | Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya look mesmerizing in their Valentine’s wedding outfits

Fahad, on the other hand, wore a white kurta pyjama set with a red half-coat, complementing Swara‘s sari, featuring an embellished collar and golden work all over. He completed the look with a wristwatch and a pair of traditional black juttis.

Swara’s video showed that her love story with Fahad began at the NRC protest in Delhi. It began with a cryptic post that Swara had posted on Instagram with the caption, “This could be love”. In the post, she could be seen resting her head on a mystery man’s head. Turns out, the man in the picture was Fahad. In the video, Swara also shared a picture of Fahad where he is looking at her and she captioned it, “An admiring gaze that went unrecognized.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!