Swara Bhasker sets perfect bridesmaid style goals in this pink floral sari

Swara Bhasker has been celebrating her sister’s wedding ceremony decked in gorgeous lehengas and saris, serving bridesmaid style goals as she goes.

Her looks, so far, have been intricately detailed and embroidered, playful and totally twirl-worthy.

She was earlier seen in a heavily embellished black and golden lehenga set from Mayyur Girotra. For her latest look, that she shared on Instagram, Swara, who has starred in Veere Di Wedding, Raanjhanaa, and Nil Battey Sannata, among others, opted for an understated and elegant sari.

Styled by Priyanka Yadav, the actor opted for a soft pink floral sari from Picchika, which she paired with a sleeveless blouse in the same shade.

Keeping in tune with the event and its outdoor venue, she kept it minimal with accessories as she opted for a dainty maang tikka, a statement necklace, a bracelet, a ring, and simple stud earrings to complete her look.

Her minimal, rosy makeup complemented the hues of the sari with pink lips and a small bindi. She kept her hair tied in a bun and graced with a gajra in traditional style.

