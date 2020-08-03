Here’s every reason to love Swara Bhasker in ethnic wear

What do you think about her looks? (Swara Bhaskar/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her looks? (Swara Bhaskar/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Swara Bhasker can ace any look, but we especially like it when she opts for ethnic wear. A careful look at her Instagram profile and you would instantly know she loves wearing lehengas and saris. The actor does not believe in going OTT and likes to keep her style simple and almost approachable, something that strikes a chord. After all, fashion should never difficult.

Bookmark her looks for the next time you feel like dressing up in ethnic wear and make a stunning statement.

Swara looks pretty in a sari featuring Kashmir kaani weave which was styled with a deep U-neck blouse in purple. The actor opted for a soft makeup look with perfectly filled eyebrows to match her outfit. For jewellery, she kept it simple with a pair of statement oxidised silver earrings from Amrapali Jewellery.

First things first, we loved the colour of Swara’s outfit and feel it is enough to make a bright statement. The lehenga from Jade, which was teamed with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta, was styled by stylist Divya Saini. A silver jewellery set completed the look.

Swara dazzled in this lehenga by Raw Mango. We love the combination of mint green and red, which was styled with a stunning jewellery set by Anmol Jewellers. For makeup, she kept it simple with winged eyeliner and mauve lips.

The actor looked like a vision in this angrakha-style white kurti and palazzo set. Keeping it minimal with her makeup, the Veere Di Wedding actor went for golden earrings with pearl detailing to complete her look.

She looked pretty in this mint green kurti set from Niiamh Studio which featured golden prints and was styled with a sheer pink dupatta with gota patti border. Statement jhumkis, a hint of mascara and a nude lip colour completed her look.

