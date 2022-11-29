Swara Bhasker impresses in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits; see pics

Swara Bhasker has been serving many looks at the 44th Cairo International Film Festival — which she is attending as an international competition jury member — looking absolutely stunning in her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits.

At the film festival being held at the Cairo Opera House in Egypt, the ‘Nil Battey Sannata‘ actor attended the opening ceremony in a graceful Kamini saree by the ace designers. Describing the look, an official statement called it a “light as air vermilion chiffon saree ablaze with gold embroidery, inspired by Lucknow’s kamdani metal work, reinterpreted as custom cut gold sequins embroidery in intricate Egyptian motifs”.

Interestingly, kamdani metal work has its origins in Egypt, where it was once called ‘muquaish’ or ‘mukaish’.

The actor shared the look on her Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Thank you @abujanisandeepkhosla for bringing my #laalishq for the movies to the red carpet! Fairy Godmother’d by @sandeepkhosla himself.” Swara paired the outfit with a stunning headpiece and bangles, showcasing her Indian roots on the Egyptian red carpet.

Next, Swara opted for an impressive silk lehariya dress that she paired with an ombré dyed dupatta and pants. She kept the overall look simple, rounding it off with a pair of silver juttis and accessorising with bangles and long, chain-earrings.

The actor also wore a green attire: a statement-making monochrome, hand-embroidered, chain link motif kaftan with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with black ankle-length boots. She kept her makeup subtle, opting for a dewy look with a dark shade of lipstick and well-defined eyes.

Swara was seen channeling Indian vibes in a dreamy Ajrakh kaftan with pockets that featured intricately hand-embroidered and cut gold sequins, and coordinated embroidered palazzo pants. She called it “colours of the Nile” on Instagram. For accessories, she wore a long beady necklace and rounded off the look with a pair of beautiful sandals.

For makeup, she chose to wear a shade of dark brown lipstick, a light base, and well-defined eyes.

Which look is your favourite?

