Swara Bhaskar makes pantsuits desirable in her latest Osman Studio avatar

Swara Bhaskar looks classy in an Osman Studio pantsuit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Swara Bhaskar looks classy in an Osman Studio pantsuit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Already a promising actor on the silver screen, Swara Bhaskar has carved out a niche for herself in fashion as well with her recent promotional appearances for the film Veere Di Wedding. Not just that, going by her chic and risque avatars in the movie, Bhaskar made it clear that she can channel smouldering looks as well.

Recently, the 30-year-old stepped out in a classy pantsuit with a plunging neckline from Osman Studio. Stylist Chandini Whabi added oomph to the all-black look with a gold choker from Misho Designs and Bhaskar complemented it with black Louboutin pumps.

ALSO READ | ‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Swara Bhasker’s love for ivory hues and mini skirts continues

We like the soft smokey-eyed look, she flaunted with her chic number. The actor rounded out her look with nude make-up and middle-parted sleek hair.

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena turns up the heat in a burgundy ruffle dress, Sonam keeps it chic in a floral midi

Earlier, Bhaskar had impressed us in a heavily spangled sheer mini from Atelier Zuhra during the promotion of Veere Di Wedding. The dazzling ivory creation had a bouffant skirt that gave out ballerina vibes. She had rounded out her look with matte pink lips, a dust of silver on the lids and a subtle winged eyeliner. We think she looked stunning.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd