Swara Bhaskar wows in an ivory lehenga, but we are not so sure about her take on androgynous style

Swara Bhaskar seems to be in the festive mood (Source: APH) Swara Bhaskar seems to be in the festive mood (Source: APH)

With her latest release Veere Di Wedding, Swara Bhaskar has carved out a niche for herself in the sartorial world, owing to her stunning outfits in the movie as well as during the promotions. Recently, we saw the actor look absolutely stunning in an ivory embroidered lehenga from designer Monika Nidhi that she wore during the ten-day long Ganesha Chaturthi festival.

Stylist Rupa Chourasia accessorised the look with statement earrings and Bhaskar added finishing touches to her look with smokey eyes, a black bindi and hair coiffed into a chignon.

Check some of the pictures here.

Not just ethnic looks, the actor can carry off a chic and risque avatar with as much flair. Recently, we saw the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor exude some androgynous vibes in her curation. The part blazer and part anarkali top she wore was definitely an eye catcher, and so was the flowy plaid skirt she teamed it with. While they worked for us as stand-alone pieces, we are not so sure about the combination.

Swara Bhaskar wore a Mohammed Mazhar creation. (Source: APH) Swara Bhaskar wore a Mohammed Mazhar creation. (Source: APH)

Swara Bhaskar while attending a media event. (Source: APH) Swara Bhaskar while attending a media event. (Source: APH)

The outfit was accessorised with statement earrings and brown sandals. However, what really caught our attention was the boho hairstyle she flaunted. The multiple side braids gave off a wild and carefree look, easily complementing the comfortable looking attire she had shrugged into.

