‘Our bodies deserve the freedom to wear what they want’: Designer Swatee Singh

With a primary focus on fit and “fabric” and the philosophy that women’s wear cannot have one single expression, fashion designer Swatee Singh launched her eponymous label in 2014. The label, which promises ultra feminine élan and finesse with a cosmopolitan edge, is out with its newest RTW ‘21 collection, Zeita.

Available at its flagship store in Delhi and its website, the collection comprises co-ords, jumpsuits, fay dresses with a hint of the ’80s fashion and features deep plunging necklines and off-shoulder pieces. “Zeita as a collection speaks that womanhood is all about confidence, independence and community,” the founder and creative director of the label told indianexpress.com.

The designer, who draws inspiration from nature and architectural elements, shares who she would like to design for, her new collection, and how pandemic has given designers a chance to pause and reflect.

What is your design philosophy?

My design philosophy is very prominent in all my collections. They reflect understated glamour, and are timeless pieces. A perfect combination of classic yet modern. As a brand, we primarily focus on fit and fabric

What’s your take on contemporary fashion?

Content consumption via social media was heavily growing before the pandemic however, last year gave it an unprecedented push. With the rapid growth of influencer marketing as brands we have realised how each influencer holds a target audience. If you pick the right influencers, they can actually impact your sales! They bring a sense of relatability to the table and bridge the gap between high street and high-end fashion choices which also promoted the idea that almost everyone can wear luxury pieces, what fits best, cost-effective choices and so much more. Sustainable and home grown brands are being prefered by consumers as they become more aware and conscious.

Do you think the pandemic has affected personal fashion?

I see people investing in more classic pieces, choosing quality over quantity. If this year has taught us anything, it’s the renewed sense of perspective and the need to pause and think in this fast moving world. I believe that this pandemic has changed not only people’s mindset but also businesses. Especially with trending videos on social media about versatility.

Tell us about your new collection.

Our FW ‘21 collection, Zeita, means goddess in Romanian and is bold, dramatic, conveying the idea how being feminine coincides with independence and sensitivity at the same time. The pieces are contemporary yet classic.

Scarf Collar Leopard Print Top with Romantic Dramatic Long Flared Sleeves (Source: PR Handout) Scarf Collar Leopard Print Top with Romantic Dramatic Long Flared Sleeves (Source: PR Handout)

Dramatic colours, tones and prints take over the collection. Leopard print, embellished polka dots, patterns derived from watercolour paintings inspired by my experience in the city of Mexico. One print materialises into multiple pieces as we believe one style for a statement pattern is never enough.

Why did you decide to add elements from the ’80s in your collection?

It was an era of clean dramatic silhouettes – jumpsuits, fay dresses, bell bottoms. Powerful and glamorous influence with understated and clean looks with volume and endogenous.

What do you wish to achieve with your creations?

Inclusivity and something for everyone. Our pieces are meant to flatter every body type as they are bold, classic, versatile and most importantly comfortable. Our bodies deserve the freedom to wear what they want. We also aim to explore international markets and open more stores across the country apart from our flagship at Delhi.

Bateau neck low back fay dress (Source: PR Handout) Bateau neck low back fay dress (Source: PR Handout)

What is the most challenging thing about being a part of the fashion industry?

We all know the fashion industry is competitive. The hours are long, the workload is immense and the pressure to create original designs centred around an original style is always there. Innovation is needed to thrive in this fast-changing industry. To do so, it is important to pick a mentor and study the market.

Which actor/s would you like to design for, and why?

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. They wear statement pieces and manage to pull them off with comfort and ease. They can easily transit from airport looks to the red carpet.

Whose style do you like the most and why?

Princess Diana and Victoria Beckham. I love their style. Clean and understated yet so powerful and influential.

What is keeping you busy at the moment?

Our next line — LUNA — metallics/resort wear inspired from my trip to the Maldives.

