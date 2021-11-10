Sustainable fashion: UK brands come together to pledge to tackle climate crisis at Cop26

At a time when the world is clamouring for more sustainable choices, the global fashion industry has started to implement steps so as to cause less burden on the environment.

Recently, many British fashion houses like Burberry, Stella McCartney and Mulberry took part in a fashion show at Cop26, the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

According to an Independent report, on November 9, the UK government’s international marketing campaign GREAT hosted an event in partnership with the British Fashion Council, showcasing the manner in which brands have adapted to increase and promote sustainability, and reduce their burden towards the climate crisis.

Among the designers that participated in the ‘GREAT Fashion for Climate Action’ show were British brands like Burberry, Phoebe English, Stella McCartney, Priya Ahluwalia, Mother of Pearl and Mulberry, the outlet states.

Britain’s Prince Charles speaks with designer Stella McCartney as he views a fashion installation by the designer, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, during the Cop26 summit being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland. (Owen Humphreys/Pool via AP) Britain’s Prince Charles speaks with designer Stella McCartney as he views a fashion installation by the designer, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, during the Cop26 summit being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland. (Owen Humphreys/Pool via AP)

It is no secret that the fashion industry around the world has a huge role to play when it comes to climate change. In fact, according to the World Bank, it is responsible for 10 per cent of all annual global carbon emissions.

Per the report, brands were asked to take the runway and explain how they are innovating so as to tackle the carbon footprint. While Stella McCartney is committed to using no-animal products in clothing — the designer has made bags with mushroom leather, using only synthetic fur in her products — Priya Ahluwalia is “upcycling deadstock” and “vintage clothing”.

Additionally, some other brands like Mulberry and Burberry have promised to reduce their carbon emissions across supply chains. Burberry even said it intends to cut emissions by 46 per cent by 2030, becoming net zero by 2040. Mulberry has plans to reach net zero by 2035.

Sustainable womenswear brand Mother of Pearl that uses natural fibres like organic cotton and wool for clothing said “there needs to be an entire system reset” in terms of how clothes are designed, sold and bought. “We need to get back to valuing clothes as beautifully crafted pieces, not throw away objects,” Amy Powey, creative director of the company was quoted as saying.

“The system needs to slow down… We need to invest in brands with the right values and consider closed loop systems which encourage us to rent, repair, recycle and resell, replacing impulse purchases and fast fashion methodology.”

UK prime minister Boris Johnson also said on the occasion, “From infinitely recyclable clothing to carbon neutral companies, it’s brilliant to see these British fashion brands innovating and leading the industry towards a greener future. I know many more businesses will work hard to make fashion more sustainable in the years to come and I commend the industry’s resolve to play their part in this.”

