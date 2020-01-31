Sustainable fashion: Taapsee Pannu gives lesson on how to re-purpose wardrobe staples

Plaid on plaid was a major trend that ruled the fashion scene last year. And looks like Taapsee Pannu has brought it back into the game in the new year as well, as she was spotted in a plaid outfit at the trailer launch of her next film, Thappad. Smiling for the shutterbugs, the actor looked adorable in 90s classic print.
Styled by celebrity stylist Devki B, the Pink actor slayed in a plaid co-ord set — a shirt and skirt combo — from Studio Rigu. The outfit stood out for its cuts and the long front slit. We like how the skirt was paired with black biker shorts underneath, adding an element of drama to the look. Half ponytail, nude make-up look and grey ankle boots added the finishing touches.
The actor will soon get busy with promotional events, and we expect to see more of her in the coming days. And when we did, we were in for a surprise, and she thoroughly impressed us with her take on sustainable fashion. For another event, she teamed the same plaid skirt with a white tube peplum top from Sesame-The Style Studio. Both Devki and Taapsee took to Instagram and posted pictures saying how re-purposing wardrobe pieces is the need of the hour. We love it!
She accessorised her sweetheart neckline top with a belt, which gave some structure to her outfit. Side-parted hair tied in a ponytail and a pair of white floral studs completed the look.
#WeRecycle for Thappad We are going to attempt to do our bit to contribute to sustainability in the fashion ecosystem, by strategically repurposing pieces and promoting a decrease in fashion waste. Look 1 : #TaapseePannu in @studiorigu skirt and shirt. Look 2 : #TaapseePannu in @studiorigu skirt repurposed with peplum top from @sesame_thestylestudio #SustainableFashion #NoToFastFashion #ReUse #RePurpose #RepeatYourOutfits #LessIsMore #SlowFashion
What do you think about her sustainable looks?
