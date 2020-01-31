Sustainable fashion: Taapsee Pannu gives lesson on how to re-purpose wardrobe staples

Taapsee Pannu took the plaid fashion many notches higher during the promotions of her next film, Thappad. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Taapsee Pannu took the plaid fashion many notches higher during the promotions of her next film, Thappad. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Plaid on plaid was a major trend that ruled the fashion scene last year. And looks like Taapsee Pannu has brought it back into the game in the new year as well, as she was spotted in a plaid outfit at the trailer launch of her next film, Thappad. Smiling for the shutterbugs, the actor looked adorable in 90s classic print.

Styled by celebrity stylist Devki B, the Pink actor slayed in a plaid co-ord set — a shirt and skirt combo — from Studio Rigu. The outfit stood out for its cuts and the long front slit. We like how the skirt was paired with black biker shorts underneath, adding an element of drama to the look. Half ponytail, nude make-up look and grey ankle boots added the finishing touches.

We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She layered her skirt with black biker shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She layered her skirt with black biker shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee aced the chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee aced the chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor will soon get busy with promotional events, and we expect to see more of her in the coming days. And when we did, we were in for a surprise, and she thoroughly impressed us with her take on sustainable fashion. For another event, she teamed the same plaid skirt with a white tube peplum top from Sesame-The Style Studio. Both Devki and Taapsee took to Instagram and posted pictures saying how re-purposing wardrobe pieces is the need of the hour. We love it!

The actor paired the same plaid skirt with a white tube top. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) The actor paired the same plaid skirt with a white tube top. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

We simply love the look. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) We simply love the look. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

The actor did her bit for sustainable fashion in the most stylish way!. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) The actor did her bit for sustainable fashion in the most stylish way!. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

She accessorised her sweetheart neckline top with a belt, which gave some structure to her outfit. Side-parted hair tied in a ponytail and a pair of white floral studs completed the look.

What do you think about her sustainable looks?

