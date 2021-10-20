Sustainable fashion: Angelina Jolie’s daughters rehash her old looks at ‘Eternals’ premiere

Daughters and mothers share a special relationship wherein, as the daughter grows up, she starts matching her wardrobe with her mother. It has not been different for Angelina Jolie and her children either. The family made a sustainable statement through their attire recently, and we are here for it.

Jolie walked the red carpet — looking as stunning as ever — for the premiere of her first Marvel movie ‘Eternals‘; she was flanked by her children. The actor opted for a stylish chin cuff, choosing to leave her hair loose.

Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere for the film “Eternals” in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere for the film “Eternals” in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Her flowy olive green gown was from Olivier Rouseteing’s Balmain Resort 2022 collection.

Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere for the film “Eternals”. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere for the film “Eternals”. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The rest of her family largely opted for vintage looks, with her daughters re-wearing some old gowns from her closet.

ALSO READ | Earthshot Prize Awards 2021: Kate Middleton rewears her Alexander McQueen gown from 10 years ago

What everyone noticed was that Shiloh and Zahara wore pieces that their mother had already worn some years ago. While Zahara walked in wearing an Elie Saab haute couture gown that her mother wore to the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, Shiloh was photographed in an upgraded version of a Gabriela Hearst poplin dress, called the ‘Quillaume’ which the 46-year-old wore back in July at the ‘Women for Bees’ initiative event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @glamfendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena Simonne (@lena.simonne)

The siblings were joined by Jolie’s other kids, Maddox, Vivienne, and Knox.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said her kids enjoyed rummaging through her old clothing.

Angelina Jolie with her family on the red carpet. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Angelina Jolie with her family on the red carpet. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!